Country singer and songwriter Billy Ray Cyrus is celebrating the 25th anniversary of his hit “Achy Breaky Heart” with three new versions of the song.

Rolling Stone reported that Cyrus has recorded “Achy Breaky Heart 25th,” a version closer to the original demo. It was released Friday.

Took “Achy Breaky Heart” down to Muscle Shoals to add a little SWAMP to it! Thanks to these faces for bringing #AchyBReakyHeart25 to life. pic.twitter.com/5xdJDSGZ2p — Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) April 28, 2017

The song will also reportedly get a Spanglish version and one with an EDM sound.

Cyrus is also undergoing both a professional and personal change: He is going by his last name only.

“After Aug. 25th, I will be the artist formerly known as Billy Ray. I'm just going by my last name Cyrus," Cyrus told Rolling Stone. “I always went by Cyrus, and I begged Mercury Records to call me Cyrus in the beginning because that's what I was comfortable with. I'm going to the hospital where I was born in Bellefonte, Kentucky, and legally changing my name.”

A preview of the 25th anniversary version of “Achy Breaky” can be listened to below: