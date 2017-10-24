Billy Joel and wife Alexis welcome second daughter Remy Anne

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images/Getty Images

Billy Joel and Alexis Roderick welcomed their second child together Sunday.

Billy Joel is now a father of three.

Last week, the “Piano Man” announced that his wife Alexis Joel, maiden name Roderick, was pregnant with their second child in an interview with The Belfast Telegraph.

“This one is pretty good,” he said of his 2-year-old daughter Della Rose. “She sleeps through the night. I hope the next one will.”

It was previously reported that the baby was due in November, but on Monday, an announcement his official site said his daughter was born Sunday.

“Billy Joel and wife Alexis welcomed their second daughter, Remy Anne, on Sunday, October 22nd,” the announcement said. “Remy Anne Joel entered the world at 7:50PM weighing 7lbs, 3 oz. Billy Joel and his 31-year-old daughter, singer/songwriter Alexa Ray Joel, were both at Alexis’ side as she gave birth at New York University Hospital in New York. Alexis and Remy are doing well and everyone is thrilled.”

Billy & Alexis Joel announce the birth of their daughter Remy Anne Joel: https://t.co/mcpf6SpTDK pic.twitter.com/c4fIoasKhe — Billy Joel (@billyjoel) October 24, 2017

The couple welcomed daughter Della Rose in August 2015, a little more than a month after secretly tying the knot at Joel’s Long Island Estate. Joel’s oldest daughter, Alexa Ray, is Joel’s daughter with model Christie Brinkley, his ex-wife.