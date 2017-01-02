Now Playing
Posted: January 02, 2017

Billie Lourd speaks out on deaths of mother, grandmother

Comments
FILE- In this Dec. 14, 2015, file photo, Carrie Fisher, left, and daughter Billie Lourd arrive at the world premiere of
FILE- In this Dec. 14, 2015, file photo, Carrie Fisher, left, and daughter Billie Lourd arrive at the world premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Lourd says the support she’s received since the death of her mother and her grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, has given her strength. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

Lourd posted a photo of herself with Fisher and Reynolds on her official Instagram account Monday.

She wrote, "Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist." She went on to say that "there are no words" to describe how much she will miss them.

Fisher and Reynolds died one day apart last week.

The 24-year-old Lourd is the daughter of Fisher and talent agent Bryan Lourd.

She is an actress on Fox's TV series "Scream Queens," which just finished airing its second season.

