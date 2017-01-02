Billie Lourd speaks out on deaths of mother, grandmother

FILE- In this Dec. 14, 2015, file photo, Carrie Fisher, left, and daughter Billie Lourd arrive at the world premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Lourd says the support she’s received since the death of her mother and her grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, has given her strength. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press