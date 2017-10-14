Bill Murray helps couple make big announcement

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

VIDEO: Bill Murray Shares Couple’s Exciting News At Chicago Cubs Game

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 09: Actor Bill Murray cheers during game three of the National League Division Series between the Washington Nationals and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on October 9, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Bill Murray can, and will, do almost anything.

He’s crashed bachelor parties, appeared in engagement photos and sets his own schedule when it comes to interviews and projects.

But recently he helped a couple make one of the biggest announcements of their lives.

And it happened during a Chicago Cubs playoff game.

Murray helped Robbie and Kristen Schloss tell their parents that they’re going to be grandparents. It all happened in the seats behind home plate during the Oct. 9 game between the Cubs and Nationals, the “Today” show reported.

The Schloss’s were sitting next to Murray and were talking throughout the game.

Murray is known to be a huge fan of the Cubs and even sang “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” during the seventh-inning stretch, SB Nation reported.

The Cubs beat the Nationals in that game 2-1. They went on to take the series 3 games to 2 and advance to the National League Championship Series to face off against the Dodgers.

