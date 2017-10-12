Now Playing
Posted: October 12, 2017

Bill Clinton to present honorary prize to publishing CEO

FILE – In this April 12, 2012, file photo, former President Bill Clinton appears at Upper Moreland High School in Willow Grove, Pa. The National Book Foundation announced Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017 that Clinton will present an honorary prize to Scholastic Inc. CEO Richard Robinson on Nov. 15. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Bill Clinton is coming to the National Book Awards.

The National Book Foundation announced Thursday that the former president, and best-selling author, will present an honorary prize to Scholastic Inc. CEO Richard Robinson. At the Nov. 15 awards ceremony in New York City, the foundation is giving Robinson its Literarian Award for Outstanding Service to the American Literary Community. Another bold-faced name, Oscar winner Anne Hathaway, will introduce novelist Annie Proulx (Proo) as she receives a lifetime achievement medal.

On Nov. 15, the foundation also will announce prizes in the competitive categories of fiction, nonfiction, poetry and young people's literature.

