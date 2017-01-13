Bieito's manager: Met decision 'cruel and disappointing'

FILE - In this Jan. 25 2013 file photo, Peter Gelb, the general manager of the Metropolitan Opera speaks to the audience at the start of the final dress rehearsal of Giuseppe Verdi's Rigoletto at the Metropolitan Opera in New York. The Metropolitan Opera canceled next year's production of Verdi's "La Forza del Destino," Gelb said the decision was made several months ago and will save about $1 million. He wanted to make the announcement ahead of the release of next season's schedule next month, (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

The Associated Press