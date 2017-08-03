Now Playing
Posted: August 03, 2017

Bieber won't be cited after hitting photographer with truck

FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2015 file photo, Justin Bieber arrives at the Cannes festival palace in Cannes, southeastern France. Beverly Hills police said Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, that Bieber will not face any criminal penalties after he accidentally struck a paparazzo with his pickup truck after leaving an event on July 26. They also say Bieber will not face any traffic citations. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, File)
The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

Police say Justin Bieber will not be charged for accidentally hitting a celebrity photographer with his pickup truck last month.

Beverly Hills police Lt. Elisabeth Albanese said Thursday that investigators had determined there were no violations by either Bieber or the photographer and no citations will be issued.

Bieber accidentally struck the 57-year-old paparazzo in Beverly Hills, California, after leaving an event on July 26.

Police have said Bieber was cooperative after the incident. It occurred days after Bieber canceled his Purpose World tour before wrapping it up with several performances in Asia.

The 23-year-old wrote a lengthy Instagram post late Wednesday saying he was grateful to his fans but also wanted his life and career to be sustainable. The post didn't directly mention the July 26 accident.

