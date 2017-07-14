Beyonce shares first photo of twins Rumi and Sir Carter

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Beyonce has officially shared her newborn twins with the world.

On Thursday, the superstar singer posted a photo of her self holding one month old twins Sir and Rumi on Instagram.

>> Read more trending news

She also revealed they were born June 14, captioning the image, “Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today.” The caption also included a man, woman, girl and two baby emojis, signifying her family: Husband Jay-Z, daughter Blue Ivy, 5, the twins, and Beyonce herself. The babies are cradled in her arms as she stands in front of a flowery arch in the photo.

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

The photo is similar in style to the singer’s pregnancy announcement, posted to Instagram in February. At the time, she said her family was “blessed two times over.” Both photos include floral arches and garden imagery.

Related: Fans rejoice as Beyoncé, Jay Z welcoming twins takes over Twitter

Reports emerged about the twins birth in June, but the singer and her rapper husband remained quiet. Mathew Knowles, Beyonce’s father, confirmed the news in a tweet.

Speculation emerged about the twin babies having the names Sir and Rumi when trademarks were filed for the names by a company Beyonce and Jay-Z own, according to TMZ.