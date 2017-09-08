By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Beyonce returned to her hometown of Houston Friday to sponsor a luncheon for Hurricane Harvey victims.

The singer, who announced on Aug. 28 that she and her BeyGOOD Foundation would partner with two local organizations to assist in relief efforts, visited with over 400 victims.

>> Read more trending news

Rappers Trae tha Truth and Bun B, who are also Houston natives, joined Beyonce, her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles Lawson and former Destiny’s Child member Michelle Williams in the city. They were there to serve lunch to residents and meet with survivors.

Movin Thru Tha City... Together We Stronger... I Got Sis @beyonce Wit Me In 3rd Ward!!! #WeAreOne Luv🤘🏿🤘🏿 A post shared by traeabn (@traeabn) on Sep 8, 2017 at 4:01pm PDT

Beyonce also stopped by her home church, St. John’s United Methodist Church, with her mother, daughter and Williams, and helped with her pastor Rudy Rasmus’ Bread of Life organization.

Related: Beyonce launches BeyGOOD Houston to assist in Harvey relief efforts

Bread of Life and the Greater Houston Community Foundation are two groups BeyGOOD has partnered with to assist Harvey victims.

Houston Chronicle reporter Joey Guerra shared video on Facebook of Beyonce speaking to survivors at St. John’s.

“Y’all are my family. Houston is my home. I thank God that y’all are safe -- that your children are safe. The the thing that really matters is your health and your children and your family and you’ve got it,” she said. “I just want to say I love you. I am so, so thankful to God that I’ve been blessed so that I can bless other people and I ask you guys to continue to do that for other people.”

KHOU reported that the singer and her mother posed for photos with survivors. The survivors were also given shoes from Nike.

Photos posted to the singer’s website show Beyonce and her family and friends serving lunch to victims and meeting with them for photos.

Some of the images posted on Instagram, can be seen below. Those who want to continue to donate can do so at the BeyGOOD Houston website.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 9, 2017 at 9:43pm PDT