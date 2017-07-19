Beyonce’s new wax figure looks nothing like her, fans say

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Some Beyonce fans say her latest Madame Tussauds wax figure looks nothing like her.

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Members of the BeyHive -- the name for Beyonce’s fan base -- are unhappy about their favorite superstar’s new wax figure at Madame Tussauds in New York.

The official Twitter account for the New York location tweeted an image of Beyonce’s wax figure July 12.

@Beyonce is back and "Running the 🌎" here in @nycwax! Be sure to come by and see her before she leaves in September! #FamousFun pic.twitter.com/y7L1x5KtqS — Madame Tussauds NY (@nycwax) July 12, 2017

Significant criticism of the statue began Tuesday, when a tweet from @CCFan007 gained momentum.

Some were quick to question what went into making the figure and how much it doesn’t look like the singer.

They really made Kylie's wax figure spot on and disrespected Beyonce like that 😂 pic.twitter.com/d4YBWWTiRK — Charmaine Riley (@charmaineriley) July 19, 2017

This is Britney Spears/ Mariah Carey/ Hillary Duff...that's a cool morph is Beyonce behind them? — Pamela Fierce🔥🙃😘 (@ClassifiedHoney) July 18, 2017

They really made Kylie's wax figure spot on and disrespected Beyonce like that 😂 pic.twitter.com/d4YBWWTiRK — Charmaine Riley (@charmaineriley) July 19, 2017

Theory: Beyoncé wax figure makers have never seen Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/bZ2PWCUzUs — Michelle Lee (@heymichellelee) July 19, 2017

Previous wax figures Madame Tussauds has created of Beyonce bared more resemblance to the star, particularly the first one created in 2004, with which Beyonce herself posed.

In 2014, Madame Tussauds replicated a tour outfit of Beyonce, complete with her iconic hand-on-hip pose, and displayed it at London’s Regent’s Park.

Spin reported that Madame Tussauds New York responded to questions about the latest Beyonce figure with the following statement: