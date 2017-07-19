Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: July 19, 2017

Beyonce’s new wax figure looks nothing like her, fans say

Comments
Some Beyonce fans say her latest Madame Tussauds wax figure looks nothing like her.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen
Some Beyonce fans say her latest Madame Tussauds wax figure looks nothing like her.

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NEW YORK —

Members of the BeyHive -- the name for Beyonce’s fan base -- are unhappy about their favorite superstar’s new wax figure at  Madame Tussauds in New York.

The official Twitter account for the New York location tweeted an image of Beyonce’s wax figure July 12.

Significant criticism of the statue began Tuesday, when a tweet from @CCFan007 gained momentum.

Some were quick to question what went into making the figure and how much it doesn’t look like the singer.

Previous wax figures Madame Tussauds has created of Beyonce bared more resemblance to the star, particularly the first one created in 2004, with which Beyonce herself posed.

In 2014, Madame Tussauds replicated a tour outfit of Beyonce, complete with her iconic hand-on-hip pose, and displayed it at London’s Regent’s Park.

Spin reported that Madame Tussauds New York responded to questions about the latest Beyonce figure with the following statement:

“At Madame Tussauds, our talented team of sculptors take every effort to ensure we accurately colour match all of our wax figures to the celebrity being depicted. Lighting within the attraction combined with flash photography may distort and misrepresent the colour of our wax figures, which is something our sculptors are unable to account for at the production stage.”

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation