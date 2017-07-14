Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: July 14, 2017

Beyonce introduces newborn twins Sir Carter and Rumi

Comments
FILE - This Feb. 12, 2017, file photo shows Beyonce performing at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Beyonce debuted her newborn twins Sir Carter and Rumi in an Instagram post on July 13, 2017. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - This Feb. 12, 2017, file photo shows Beyonce performing at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Beyonce debuted her newborn twins Sir Carter and Rumi in an Instagram post on July 13, 2017. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

The singer posted a picture of herself holding the babies on Instagram late Thursday night and wrote in the caption, "Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today." She didn't mention the babies' genders.

Beyonce is wearing a flowing garment with a long veil in the photo and standing in front a flowered arch with the sea behind her.

It gained millions of likes in a matter of hours and already is among the most-liked Instagram photos of all time. Beyonce already holds that crown with her Instagram pregnancy announcement in February.

Rumors have swirled about the twins' birth in recent weeks, but her representatives had declined comment on the matter.

Sir Carter and Rumi join 5-year-old big sister Blue Ivy.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation