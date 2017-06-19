Now Playing
Posted: August 02, 2017

Beyoncé interested in buying share of Houston Rockets, report says

Beyoncé interested in buying share of Houston Rockets, report says
By Austin American-Statesman

HOUSTON —

Singer-songwriter Beyoncé is interested in buying a stake in the Houston Rocketsaccording to a Bloomberg report.

The Houston native is mulling an investment in a franchise that owner Leslie Alexander announced last month that he was planning to sell. Alexander paid $85 million for the Rockets in 1993. Forbes valued the organization at $1.65 billion earlier this year.

Beyoncé's representatives did not respond to a request for comment.

