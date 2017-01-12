Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: January 12, 2017

Benefit to fight pulmonary fibrosis draws Stephanie J. Block

Comments
FILE - In this June 1, 2014 file photo, Stephanie J. Block attends the Drama Desk Awards in New York. Block, Mandy Gonzalez, Mario Cantone, Robert Creighton and Randy Graff will lend their voices to the fight against the lung-scarring disease pulmonary fibrosis. The seventh annual concert Broadway Belts for PFF! will be held on Feb. 27, 2017 at the Edison Ballroom in Manhattan. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this June 1, 2014 file photo, Stephanie J. Block attends the Drama Desk Awards in New York. Block, Mandy Gonzalez, Mario Cantone, Robert Creighton and Randy Graff will lend their voices to the fight against the lung-scarring disease pulmonary fibrosis. The seventh annual concert Broadway Belts for PFF! will be held on Feb. 27, 2017 at the Edison Ballroom in Manhattan. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK —

Stephanie J. Block, Mandy Gonzalez, Mario Cantone, Robert Creighton and Randy Graff will lend their voices to the fight against the lung-scarring disease pulmonary fibrosis.

The seventh annual concert Broadway Belts for PFF! will be held Feb. 27 at the Edison Ballroom in New York City. Actress and comedian Julie Halston, who started the benefit, will serve as host.

Tickets are $300 for premium seating and $100 for general seating.

The benefit was born from a tribute to Michael Kuchwara, The Associated Press' longtime theater critic who died in 2010 from complications due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. To date, Broadway Belts for PFF! has raised $500,000 for the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.

___

Online:

http://www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org/ways-to-give/broadway-belts-for-pff

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download the B98.5 App

Download the B98.5 App

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation