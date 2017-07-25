Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: July 25, 2017

Bayreuth opera fest opens with Swedish royals, Merkel

Comments
King Carl Gustaf of Sweden, right, and Bavarian Governor Horst Seehofer arrive for the opening of the opera festival in Bayreuth, Germany, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. The Richard Wagner Festival will be opened with the opera
King Carl Gustaf of Sweden, right, and Bavarian Governor Horst Seehofer arrive for the opening of the opera festival in Bayreuth, Germany, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. The Richard Wagner Festival will be opened with the opera "The Master-Singers of Nuremberg". (Tobias Hase/dpa via AP)

Related

View Larger
Bayreuth opera fest opens with Swedish royals, Merkel
German chancellor Angela Merkel , left, and her husband Joachim Sauer, second left, arrive for the opening of the Bayreuth Opera Festival in Bayreuth, Germany, Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
View Larger
Bayreuth opera fest opens with Swedish royals, Merkel
German chancellor Angela Merkel and her husband Joachim Sauer arrive for the opening of the Bayreuth Opera Festival in Bayreuth, Germany, Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
View Larger
Bayreuth opera fest opens with Swedish royals, Merkel
German chancellor Angela Merkel and her husband Joachim Sauer arrive for the opening of the Bayreuth Opera Festival in Bayreuth, Germany, Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
View Larger
Bayreuth opera fest opens with Swedish royals, Merkel
German chancellor Angela Merkelsecond right, and her husband Joachim Sauer, second left, arrive for the opening of the Bayreuth Opera Festival in Bayreuth, Germany, Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
View Larger
Bayreuth opera fest opens with Swedish royals, Merkel
Queen Silvia of Sweden, left, and the wife of Bavarian governor Karin Seehofer, right, arrive for the opening of the opera festival in Bayreuth, Germany, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. The Richard Wagner Festival will be opened with the opera 'The Master-Singers of Nuremberg'.
View Larger
Bayreuth opera fest opens with Swedish royals, Merkel
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her husband Joachim Sauer arrive for the opening of the opera festival in Bayreuth, Germany, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. The Richard Wagner Festival will be opened with the opera 'The Master-Singers of Nuremberg'.

The Associated Press

BERLIN —

The annual Bayreuth opera festival is underway in Germany, with Sweden's king and queen joining Chancellor Angela Merkel for a performance of Richard Wagner's "Die Meistersinger von Nuernberg."

Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and the German-born Queen Silvia were among the guests posing on the red carpet under umbrellas as they arrived in Bayreuth, the Bavarian town where the festival devoted to Wagner's works takes place.

Merkel and her husband, Joachim Sauer, are regular attendees at the annual celebration of Wagner's work.

This year's festival, which runs until Aug. 28, opened Tuesday with a new production of "Die Meistersinger von Nuernberg" by Barrie Kosky.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation