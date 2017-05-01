Now Playing
Posted: May 01, 2017

Barbra Streisand blames sexism for Oscar snubs

Barbra Streisand attends the Tribeca Talks: Storytellers event during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday, April 29, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Barbra Streisand attends the Tribeca Talks: Storytellers event during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday, April 29, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Barbra Streisand blames sexism for Oscar snubs
Robert Rodriguez and Barbra Streisand attend the Tribeca Talks: Storytellers event during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday, April 29, 2017, in New York.

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Barbra Streisand says sexism cost her multiple Oscar nominations over the years.

Variety reports Streisand told director Robert Rodriguez during an interview Saturday at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York that "there were a lot of older people" who didn't want to see a woman director. She tells Rodriguez that even some female critics targeted her because of her gender.

Streisand's "Yentl" was nominated for five Academy Awards in 1984. Streisand received a Best Director nod, but the film missed out on a Best Picture nomination. She says the snub was to blame, in part, for her hiatus from directing until 1991's "The Prince of Tides." That movie earned a Best Picture nomination, but Streisand was left off the Best Director list.

Streisand says there aren't enough female directors in Hollywood.

