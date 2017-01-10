Now Playing
Posted: January 10, 2017

Barbra Streisand backs Meryl Streep in criticism of Trump

FILE - In this March 23, 2003, file photo, actresses Meryl Streep, left, and Barbra Streisand applaud on stage during a reunion of past Oscar winners during the 75th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Streisand told MSNBC
FILE - In this March 23, 2003, file photo, actresses Meryl Streep, left, and Barbra Streisand applaud on stage during a reunion of past Oscar winners during the 75th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Streisand told MSNBC "Hardball” host Chris Matthews Monday that she completely agrees with Streep's criticisms of Trump during the Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File)

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON —

Count Barbra Streisand in Meryl Streep's corner when it comes to criticizing President-elect Donald Trump.

Streep used part of her acceptance speech after receiving a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes to criticize Trump for appearing to mock a reporter's disability on the campaign trail. Trump denied that he was mocking the reporter and called Streep "overrated."

Streisand told MSNBC "Hardball" host Chris Matthews in a phone interview Monday that she completely agrees with Streep and called Trump's actions "so beneath the dignity of the presidency let alone any respectful person."

She told Matthews that Trump "has the need to talk back and insult anybody who doesn't agree with him and that's pretty disgraceful."

The singer also said Trump should be "sitting through briefings rather than tweeting this nonsense."

