Posted: December 01, 2017

Bali volcano grounds 'Stranger Things' star Brown on island

A villager cuts grass to feed his cows with a backdrop of the Mount Agung erupting in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. Authorities have told tens of thousands of people to leave an area extending 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the volcano as it belches volcanic materials into the air. Mount Agung's last major eruption in 1963 killed about 1,100 people. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)
The Associated Press

KARANGASEM, Indonesia —

"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown is stuck on Bali by a weeklong volcanic eruption, but the teenager isn't complaining.

The 13-year-old from the Netflix series posted photos on Instagram showing her meditating in a garden, strolling around her hotel and taking pictures with the staff on the Indonesian tourist island.

She wrote: "Hi guys, I just wanted to let you know that I have been in Bali after traveling through Australia. I wasn't able to return home after a four day break turned into 10 days due to the volcano."

She offers prayers for the tens of thousands of Balinese who have been affected by the ash-spewing Mount Agung.

Bali airport reopened Wednesday after being closed for 2 1/2 days and thousands of tourists are now leaving the island.

