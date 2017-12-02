Bali volcano grounds 'Stranger Things' star Brown on island

A villager cuts grass to feed his cows with a backdrop of the Mount Agung erupting in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. Authorities have told tens of thousands of people to leave an area extending 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the volcano as it belches volcanic materials into the air. Mount Agung's last major eruption in 1963 killed about 1,100 people. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)

The Associated Press