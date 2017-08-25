Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: August 25, 2017

Baldwin revives Trump impression for summer spinoff of 'SNL'

Comments
In this Aug. 24, 2017, photo provided by NBC, Alec Baldwin performs his impression of President Donald Trump on the set of
In this Aug. 24, 2017, photo provided by NBC, Alec Baldwin performs his impression of President Donald Trump on the set of "Weekend Update: Summer Edition" in New York. (Rosalind O'Connor/NBC via AP)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Alec Baldwin has donned his blonde wig to reprise his impression of President Donald Trump for NBC's summer spinoff of "Saturday Night Live."

Baldwin opened Thursday's episode of "Weekend Update: Summer Edition" by satirizing Trump's rally in Phoenix on Tuesday. In the skit , Baldwin's Trump gave a send-off to former presidential adviser Steve Bannon, who left the administration last week. Bannon was shown as the Grim Reaper, as he has been in earlier "SNL" episodes.

"SNL" announced on Twitter on Thursday night that it will kick off its 43rd season Sept. 30 with Ryan Gosling hosting and Jay Z as musical guest.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation