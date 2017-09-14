Baby No. 2 on way for Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2017, file photo, Adam Levine, left, and his wife Behati Prinsloo smile at a ceremony that honored him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. Levine's publicist confirmed to the AP on Sept. 14, 2017, that the couple is expecting a second child. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press