Posted: September 14, 2017

Baby No. 2 on way for Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo

Comments
FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2017, file photo, Adam Levine, left, and his wife Behati Prinsloo smile at a ceremony that honored him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. Levine's publicist confirmed to the AP on Sept. 14, 2017, that the couple is expecting a second child. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2017, file photo, Adam Levine, left, and his wife Behati Prinsloo smile at a ceremony that honored him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. Levine's publicist confirmed to the AP on Sept. 14, 2017, that the couple is expecting a second child. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

The Maroon 5 singer's wife, model Behati Prinsloo, posted a picture of herself with a slightly bulging stomach on Instagram Wednesday. The caption of her photo read: "ROUND 2." Levine's publicist has confirmed that the couple is expecting a baby.

Levine and Prinsloo married in 2014. Their daughter Dusty Rose Levine was born a year ago.

Levine's 13th season as a judge on the NBC reality competition "The Voice" begins later this month.

