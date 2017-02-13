Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: February 13, 2017

Baby bomber: Derek Jeter's wife, Hannah, announces pregnancy

Comments
FILE - In this May 4, 2015, file photo, Derek Jeter, right, and Hannah Davis arrive at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating
FILE - In this May 4, 2015, file photo, Derek Jeter, right, and Hannah Davis arrive at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating "China: Through the Looking Glass" in New York. Hannah Jeter announced on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, that the couple is expecting their first child together. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Derek Jeter's wife, Hannah, says they are expecting their first child together, a girl.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit star made the announcement Monday in an essay on her husband's Player's Tribune website. The announcement includes a photo of the 42-year-old Yankees legend holding a bouquet of pink balloons.

She says Derek already has a name picked out, but she's not settled on it yet. Hannah Jeter writes: "Whatever her name is, I know she'll run circles around him."

The 26-year-old says they want her "kids' lives to be as 'normal' as possible," because "they're going to be born into such an extraordinary situation."

Jeter and the former Hannah Davis married in July.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download the B98.5 App

Download the B98.5 App

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation