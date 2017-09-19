'Babe' actor James Cromwell charged in SeaWorld protest

FILE- In this April 18, 2017, file photo, James Cromwell attends the special screening of "The Promise" at The Paris Theatre in New York. Cromwell has been charged with trespassing for interrupting and denouncing an Orca show at SeaWorld in San Diego. The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Monday, Sept. 18, that the misdemeanor charge could mean 90 days in jail or a fine up to $400. (Photo by Christopher Smith/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press