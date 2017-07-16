Authorities: Aaron Carter weaving 'all over' Georgia highway

This undated photo provided by the Habersham County Sheriff's Office shows Aaron Carter. Authorities say singer Aaron Carter and his girlfriend have been arrested on DUI and drug charges in Georgia. Habersham County Sheriff's Office spokesman Capt. Floyd Canup says the 29-year-old Carter and Madison Parker were arrested Saturday, July 15, 2017. Carter is accused of drunken driving and possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana and paraphernalia. (Habersham County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Pop singer Aaron Carter was arrested after another motorist called 911 to report that he was "driving all over the road" on a Georgia highway, a sheriff's captain said Monday.

Carter said on Twitter that he believes his "celebrity was targeted" during his weekend arrest in the northeast Georgia mountains on charges of driving under the influence and drug offenses.

"He was driving all over the road and driving into the median," Habersham County sheriff's Capt. Floyd Canup said.

The 29-year-old singer from Port Richey, Florida, was released on bail Sunday. He's accused of driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, and having drug-related objects, according to jail reports.

In a statement tweeted Sunday, Carter says he has a license for medical marijuana for his "long standing anxiety."

Georgia law doesn't allow the type of marijuana found during the arrest, Canup said.

"It's not the green, leafy type which he had," he said.

Carter also tweeted that he was not in a moving vehicle while he was arrested.

However, Canup said that after the 911 call was made, a deputy spotted Carter driving as he turned into a local auto parts stores.

"He was seen behind the wheel before the vehicle pulled in," Canup said.

Carter said his next show Monday evening at a shopping mall in Birmingham, Alabama will go on as scheduled.

The arrest occurred in the small town of Cornelia, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) northeast of Atlanta.