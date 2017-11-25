Now Playing
Posted: November 25, 2017

Christmas display in California sets world record

Christmas tree.
Portland Press Herald/Press Herald via Getty Images
Christmas tree.

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SAN JOSE, Calif. —

The executive director of a California holiday display said San Jose's Christmas in the Park has set a Guinness world record, KGO reported.

Jason Minsky said the 600 illuminated Christmas trees in one location set the world record. The paperwork has been accepted by Guinness, KGO reported. It will become official after Christmas in the Park documents all of the trees on video.

According to the Guinness World Records website, the previous record was 559, held by the Hallmark Channel’s Christmas tree maze at Herald Square in New York City.

The official lighting of the 38th annual Christmas in the Park tree display in San Jose occurred Friday night. The display will remain open through Jan. 7, KGO reported.

