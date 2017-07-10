Now Playing
Posted: July 10, 2017

Ashton Kutcher fires back at tabloid with sarcastic tweet

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2016, file photo, Ashton Kutcher speaks at a panel during the Airbnb Open Spotlight at The Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles. Kutcher explained tweeted a quick explanation on July 9, 2017, after a tabloid questioned why he was seen out and about with a mystery woman recently; it was his cousin. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2016, file photo, Ashton Kutcher speaks at a panel during the Airbnb Open Spotlight at The Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles. Kutcher explained tweeted a quick explanation on July 9, 2017, after a tabloid questioned why he was seen out and about with a mystery woman recently; it was his cousin. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

Kutcher on Sunday responded to a Star magazine article headlined, "Hey Ashton! Who's the girl?" The article included pictures of Kutcher and a woman entering a private jet and noted it wasn't his wife, Mila Kunis.

Kutcher posted a picture of the article on Twitter and added: "You should have heard how upset Mila was that I spent the day with our cousin." He also apologized to his aunt, saying, "These magazines lack integrity."

A representative for American Media, which owns Star, didn't immediately return a request for comment.

Kutcher and Kunis have two children together. They married in 2015.

