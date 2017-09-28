Arrest made in rapper Young Dolph's shooting

Rick Kern/WireImage

By Zach Crenshaw, Fox13Memphis.com

An arrest has been made in the shooting of Memphis, Tennessee, rapper Young Dolph in Hollywood.

Los Angeles police confirmed to WHBQ that 43-year-old Corey McClendon has been booked on a charge of attempted murder.

He is being held on a $1 million bond.

The man arrested for shooting Young Dolph is in Yo Gotti's inner circle.

Reports state a fight broke out at a Hollywood hotel between several men before the shooting.

Young Dolph, 32, whose real name is Adolph Thornton Jr., was struck. The "Preach" rapper was reportedly hit in one of his arms and his buttocks. He was listed in critical but stable condition.

Another Memphis rapper, Yo Gotti, was previously named as a person of interest in the case but is no longer considered a person of interest.

McClendon has been arrested many times in Shelby County, Tennessee. His first arrest in Shelby County dates back to 1994 for possession of crack cocaine with intent to sell.

Yo Gotti and McClendon were both charged in connection with a brawl that led to a shooting outside a club in 2010. Five people were hurt, including a security guard.

He was also arrested in 2016 for driving on a suspended license and possession of a controlled substance.

WHBQ also learned he had warrants out for his arrest in Georgia.