Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

ROAD CLOSURES

Metro Atlanta Roads Closed from Irma

Posted: September 12, 2017

Aretha Franklin to perform at Elton John's AIDS gala

Comments
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2017 file photo, Aretha Franklin performs in concert in Philadelphia. Franklin will sing in honor of Elton John before she retires later this year. John announced Tuesday, Sept. 12, that the Queen of Soul will perform at his annual AIDS charity event on Nov. 7. This year marks the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 25th year. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, FIle)
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2017 file photo, Aretha Franklin performs in concert in Philadelphia. Franklin will sing in honor of Elton John before she retires later this year. John announced Tuesday, Sept. 12, that the Queen of Soul will perform at his annual AIDS charity event on Nov. 7. This year marks the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 25th year. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, FIle)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Aretha Franklin will sing in honor of Elton John before she retires later this year.

John announced Tuesday that the Queen of Soul will perform at his annual AIDS charity event on Nov. 7 at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York. This year marks the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 25th year.

Former President Bill Clinton, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Sharon Stone will pay tribute to John's work as a philanthropist and humanitarian.

Franklin said this year that she plans to retire and is working on a new album. The 74-year-old said after retiring she will perform at "some select things."

Neil Patrick Harris will host John's charity event, to also feature performances by Grammy and Tony winner Heather Headley and violinist Joshua Bell.

_____

Online:

http://ejaf.org/

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation