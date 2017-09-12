Aretha Franklin to perform at Elton John's AIDS gala

FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2017 file photo, Aretha Franklin performs in concert in Philadelphia. Franklin will sing in honor of Elton John before she retires later this year. John announced Tuesday, Sept. 12, that the Queen of Soul will perform at his annual AIDS charity event on Nov. 7. This year marks the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 25th year. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, FIle)

The Associated Press