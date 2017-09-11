Appeals court rejects 2 more would-be heirs to Prince estate

FILE - In this May 19, 2013, file photo, Prince performs at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The Minnesota Court of Appeals said Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, that two descendants of a man Prince reportedly regarded as a brother aren't entitled to share in the late rock superstar's estate. A three-judge panel Monday said a lower court ruled correctly when it excluded Brianna Nelson and her niece, Victoria Nelson, as heirs. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press