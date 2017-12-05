Appeals court denies another request to free Meek Mill

In this Nov. 6, 2017 photo, rapper Meek Mill arrives at the criminal justice center in Philadelphia. Common Pleas Judge Genece Brinkley on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017 denied a motion allow the 30-year-old rapper to be bailed out of a Pennsylvania correctional facility. Mill was sentenced last month to two to four years for violating probation on a roughly decade-old gun and drug case. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The Associated Press