Appeals court denies another request to free Meek Mill

In this Nov. 6, 2017 photo, rapper Meek Mill arrives at the criminal justice center in Philadelphia. Common Pleas Judge Genece Brinkley on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017 denied a motion allow the 30-year-old rapper to be bailed out of a Pennsylvania correctional facility. Mill was sentenced last month to two to four years for violating probation on a roughly decade-old gun and drug case. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA
—
A Pennsylvania appeals court for the second time has rejected a request to free rapper Meek Mill.
Records show the state's Superior Court on Wednesday denied a request to free the 30-year-old musician on bail.
Mill's legal team filed their appeal with the higher court earlier this week after the judge who sentenced him struck down a similar request and called him a "danger to the community." Attorneys for Mill say they'll continue their efforts to free him.
He was sentenced to two to four years in prison last month for violating probation on a roughly decade-old gun and drug case.
His lawyers unsuccessfully asked the Superior Court to free Mill last week and also have called for the sentencing judge to step aside from the case.
