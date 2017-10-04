Appeals court to consider defamation case against Bill Cosby

FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2017 file photo Bill Cosby departs Montgomery County Courthouse after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case in Norristown, Pa. A woman is asking a federal appeals court to reinstate a lawsuit accusing comedian Cosby of defaming her when his representative disputed a news story about her rape allegations. The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in Boston, is to hear arguments Wednesday, Oct. 4, in Katherine McKee's case against Cosby. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

The Associated Press