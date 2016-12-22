Now Playing
Posted: December 22, 2016

Anthony Bourdain has 'contempt' for Trump hotel restaurateur

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016, file photo, Anthony Bourdain participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the online film series "Raw Craft" at AOL Studios in New York. Bourdain criticized restaurateur Alessandro Borgognone and chef David Burke for opening restaurants in President-elect Donald Trump's new Washington hotel. The comments came in an interview with Eater that was published online on Dec. 21, 2016. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

A restaurant in President-elect Donald Trump's Washington hotel will remain "Parts Unknown" to celebrity chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain.

Bourdain tells foodie-focused website, Eater , that he will never eat in restaurateur Alessandro Borgognone's new sushi restaurant at Trump's hotel, adding that he has "utter and complete contempt" for Borgognone.

He also took a shot at another chef, David Burke, for taking over Jose Andres' planned restaurant at the hotel after Andres pulled out in protest of Trump's comments about Mexican immigrants.

The CNN host of "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown" suggested the motivation for Borgognone and Burke is to "get in good with the president" and make money.

