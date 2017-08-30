Now Playing
Hurricane Harvey Relief

Posted: August 30, 2017

Annette Bening says still a long way to go to movie equality

Actress and jury president Annette Bening poses for photographers at the premiere of the film 'Downsizing' which opens the 74th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)
Actress and jury president Annette Bening poses for photographers at the premiere of the film 'Downsizing' which opens the 74th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

Annette Bening says still a long way to go to movie equality
President of the jury of the 74th edition of the Venice Film Festival actress Annette Bening walks the red carpet, at Venice Lido, Italy, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017
Annette Bening says still a long way to go to movie equality
President of the jury of the 74th edition of the Venice Film Festival actress Annette Bening walks the red carpet, at Venice Lido, Italy, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017.
Annette Bening says still a long way to go to movie equality
Members of the jury of the 74th edition of the Venice Film Festival, from left, Michel Franco, Anna Mouglalis, Annette Bening, Ildiko Enyedi, Yonfan, Edgar Wright, Jasmine Trinca, David Stratton and Rebecca Hall pose on the red carpet, at Venice Lido, Italy, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017.

The Associated Press

VENICE, Italy —

Venice Film Festival jury president Annette Bening says female directors should fight film-industry sexism by making movies that appeal to as wide an audience as possible.

Bening heads the panel that will choose a winner of the Golden Lion from among 21 films competing for the festival's top prize. Only one is by a woman: Vivian Qu's "Angels Wear White."

Bening says "it's a long road" to equality but things are changing for the better.

She told reporters at the festival Wednesday that "we as women have to be very sharp and shrewd and creative ourselves about what we chose to make."

She says filmmaking is always a struggle, and that "there is a lot of sexism of course." Bening urged women to "make films that speak to everyone."

