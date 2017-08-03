Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: August 03, 2017

Anne Tyler talks books, Baltimore and Donald Trump

Comments
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2015 file photo, author Anne Tyler appears in London. Paperback editions of Tyler's novels are being issued over the next several months. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2015 file photo, author Anne Tyler appears in London. Paperback editions of Tyler's novels are being issued over the next several months. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

Related

View Larger
Anne Tyler talks books, Baltimore and Donald Trump
This combination photo of cover images released by Vintage Books shows, from left, 'Breathing Lessons, 'The Accidental Tourist' and 'Dinner at the Homesick Restaurant,' all by Anne Tyler. Paperback editions of Tyler's novels are being issued over the next several months.

AP National Writer

NEW YORK —

Anne Tyler is finishing a new book and reorganizing her past.

New paperback editions of "The Accidental Tourist," the Pulitzer Prize-winning "Breathing Lessons" and 17 other Tyler novels are being issued over the next several months by Vintage Books, a paperback imprint of Penguin Random House. The Baltimore-based author had previously used the Penguin Random House imprint Ballantine Books for paperbacks. Her hardcover publisher, Alfred A. Knopf, works directly with Vintage.

Tyler, 75, has been a published author for more than 50 years, enjoying both critical acclaim and commercial success. During a recent email interview with The Associated Press, Tyler shared her thoughts on writing, retirement, Baltimore and President Donald Trump.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation