Anne Tyler talks books, Baltimore and Donald Trump

Anne Tyler is finishing a new book and reorganizing her past.

New paperback editions of "The Accidental Tourist," the Pulitzer Prize-winning "Breathing Lessons" and 17 other Tyler novels are being issued over the next several months by Vintage Books, a paperback imprint of Penguin Random House. The Baltimore-based author had previously used the Penguin Random House imprint Ballantine Books for paperbacks. Her hardcover publisher, Alfred A. Knopf, works directly with Vintage.

Tyler, 75, has been a published author for more than 50 years, enjoying both critical acclaim and commercial success. During a recent email interview with The Associated Press, Tyler shared her thoughts on writing, retirement, Baltimore and President Donald Trump.