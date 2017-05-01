Now Playing
Posted: May 01, 2017

Anna Wintour kicks off Met Gala red carpet

Anna Wintour attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Vogue's Anna Wintour kicked off the star-studded Met Gala on Monday night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The co-chair of the annual event was spotted early on the red carpet. The Met Gala feeds the annual budget of the museum's Costume Institute, timed to the spring show each year. This year's show features the avant-garde work of Rei Kawakubo (Ray KAH-wa-koo-BOH) who founded Comme des Garcons. Wintour said of the Japanese designer: "She's a genius. Not only does she think outside of the box, she doesn't acknowledge the box."

Wintour glittered in gold, heavily encrusted Chanel. It falls mid-calf and includes a ring of below-the-waist ostrich feathers.

Mega-stars from the worlds of film, TV, fashion, sports and music attend the glittery Met Gala each year.

