Anna Faris’ breakup from Chris Pratt has given her some insight into relationships.

According to People, this week, Faris shared relationship advice on her podcast, “Unqualified.”

“Life is too short to be in relationships where you feel this isn’t fully right or somebody doesn’t have your back, or somebody doesn’t fully value you,” she said to the caller. “Don’t be afraid to feel your independence if things aren’t right.”

Faris hinted at her own marriage and admitted her wrongdoings.

“I made that mistake, I think, a little bit, like ‘I’m checking my relationship off the list’ and if that would be the final piece of advice I could give you, that would be know your worth, know your independence,” she said.

Following the announcement of her separation, Faris thanked fans for their support.

“Hey, dear listeners,” she said in the beginning of the podcast. “I just want to thank you all so much for all the love I’ve been receiving, and I truly love you.”

Faris and Pratt announced their separation in a joint statement on their respective social media accounts after eight years of marriage. They both asked for privacy and said their No. 1 priority was their son, Jack.

