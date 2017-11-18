Ann Wedgeworth, 'Evening Shade,' 'Three's Company' star, dead at 83

ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images

"Three's Company" cast photo of Ann Wedgeworth, taken on August 28, 1979. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images)

By Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Ann Wedgeworth, a stage and television star best known for her roles on "Evening Shade" and "Three's Company," has died at the age of 83.

Wedgeworth died Wednesday, according to a family post on Twitter.

The great actress Ann Wedgeworth, mother to Danae Torn and Diánna Martin, passed last night. Her loving daughters... https://t.co/hkZzp4ohMa — Tony Torn (@tonytorn) November 17, 2017

Wedgeworth first made her mark on Broadway, where she won a Tony for her role in Neil Simon's "Chapter Two," Extra reported. She is best known for playing the flirty Lana Shields on several episodes of "Three's Company" and for her role as Merleen Elldridge on "Evening Shade."

She was married twice, including one marriage to actor Rip Torn. Wedgeworth is survived by daughters Danae and Dianna.