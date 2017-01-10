Ani DiFranco working on memoir about 'eventful' life

FILE - In this May 6, 2012 file photo, Ani DiFranco performs with the Preservation Hall Jazz Band at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans. The million-selling musician and longtime activist has signed with Viking for a memoir that will reflect upon her “eventful and radical life.” Viking told The Associated Press on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, that the book is untitled and does not yet have a release date. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

The Associated Press