Posted: August 08, 2017

Andy Samberg welcomes 1st child with wife Joanna Newsom

Andy Samberg participates in the
Andy Samberg participates in the "Tuesday Twosomes (Lethal Weapon, The Mick and Brooklyn Nine-Nine)" panel during the FOX Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Andy Samberg is now a dad.

The "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" has welcomed a baby girl to his family with wife, singer-songwriter Joanna Newsom. Samberg's publicist confirmed the birth Tuesday, but did not provide details about the girl's name or when she was born.

It's the couple's first child.

The "Saturday Night Live" alum and Newsom were married in 2013.

