Andy Samberg welcomes 1st child with wife Joanna Newsom

Sign in with your existing account
{* loginWidget *}
Sign in with your email
{* #userInformationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalSignIn_password *}
{* /userInformationForm *}
Welcome Back {* welcomeName *}
{* loginWidget *}
Welcome back. Please sign in
{* #userInformationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalSignIn_password *}
{* /userInformationForm *}
Select a display name and password
Already have an account?
Sign
In
{* #registrationForm *}
{* traditionalRegistration_displayName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalRegistration_password *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself
{* registration_firstName *}
{* registration_lastName *}
{* registration_postalZip *}
{* registration_birthday *}
{* registration_gender *}
*Indicates Required Field
{* agreeToTerms *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Already have an account?
Sign
In
{* #registrationFormBlank *}
{* registration_firstName *}
{* registration_lastName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_displayName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *}
{* registration_birthday *}
{* registration_gender *}
{* registration_postalZip *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *}
*Indicates Required Field
{* agreeToTerms *}
{* /registrationForm *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email
and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in
to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date
with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new
password.
{* #forgotPasswordForm *}
{* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
{* /forgotPasswordForm *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password.
Your existing password has not been changed.
{* mergeAccounts *}
{* #tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* mergePassword *}
{* /tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the
form below and we'll send you an email to verify.
{* #resendVerificationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* newPasswordFormButton *}
{* /resendVerificationForm *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Andy Samberg welcomes 1st child with wife Joanna Newsom
Andy Samberg participates in the "Tuesday Twosomes (Lethal Weapon, The Mick and Brooklyn Nine-Nine)" panel during the FOX Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
The Associated Press
NEW YORK
—
Andy Samberg is now a dad.
The "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" has welcomed a baby girl to his family with wife, singer-songwriter Joanna Newsom. Samberg's publicist confirmed the birth Tuesday, but did not provide details about the girl's name or when she was born.
It's the couple's first child.
The "Saturday Night Live" alum and Newsom were married in 2013.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself