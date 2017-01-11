Andy Cohen hosting 'Love Connection' game show revival

Andy Cohen is set to host a revamp of the "Love Connection" game show on Fox. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

By Kelcie Willis

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Bravo personality Andy Cohen has a new gig.

Fox said during Wednesday's Television Critics Association's winter press tour that Cohen will host the reboot of the classic game show "Love Connection, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

>> Read more trending stories

The new "Love Connection" will feature single men and women going on three blind dates and going in front of Cohen and a live studio audience to discuss how it went.

The hourlong show will feature "all versions of couples," according to Fox entertainment president David Madden, meaning that same-sex couples will be contestants as well.

"Love Connection" was originally hosted by Chuck Woolery and was syndicated from 1983 to 1994, with repeats airing in 1995.

"I was a huge fan of the original 'Love Connection,' and hosting the new version allows me to do one of the things I love most: meddling in people’s personal lives,” Cohen said.

Cohen, a radio and TV personality and author, is perhaps best known for hosting Bravo's late night show, "Watch What Happens Live" and hosting various "Real Housewives" reunions. Cohen has previously worked behind the scenes and was a Bravo executive before doing more work in production and broadcasting on the network.

Woolery seems supportive of the revamp. His Twitter account shared the THR report, which Cohen seemed to appreciate: