Posted: August 07, 2017

Amy Schumer to star in a Steve Martin play on Broadway

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 10, 2017, file photo, Amy Schumer arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 10, 2017, file photo, Amy Schumer arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Snatched" at the Regency Village Theatre. The actress and comedian will star in Steve Martin's four-person comedy “Meteor Shower” at the Booth Theatre starting in November. It’s about two couples who get together to observe the celestial event that inspires the title. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK —

Amy Schumer and Steve Martin are teaming up for laughs — on Broadway.

The actress and comedian will star in Martin's four-person comedy "Meteor Shower" at the Booth Theatre starting in November. It's about two couples who get together to observe the celestial event that inspires the title.

Schumer will be joined by Keegan-Michael Key, Laura Benanti and Alan Tudyk (Too-diek). Schumer and Key will be making their Broadway debuts. Martin was last represented on Broadway with his bluegrass-driven musical "Bright Star."

"Meteor Shower" made its debut at the Old Globe Theatre in San Diego last year.

