Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: May 03, 2017

Amy Schumer’s dad meets his long-time crush thanks to famous daughter

Comments
Actors Goldie Hawn (L) and Amy Schumer speak onstage at CinemaCon 2017 20th Century Fox Invites You to a Special Presentation Highlighting Its Future Release Schedule at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on March 30, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon)
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon
Actors Goldie Hawn (L) and Amy Schumer speak onstage at CinemaCon 2017 20th Century Fox Invites You to a Special Presentation Highlighting Its Future Release Schedule at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on March 30, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon)

Related

Amy Schumer drops out of live-action ‘Barbie’ movie
Amy Schumer drops out of live-action ‘Barbie’ movie

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Amy Schumer has made her dad’s dream come true thanks to her new movie. 

Last year, she hooked her dad up with a FaceTime call with the woman he calls the love of his life - Goldie Hawn. 

This week she did one better, had Hawn visit her dad at his assisted living facility, the “Today” show reported

Gordon Schumer suffers from multiple sclerosis, Huffington Post reported.

Before Hawn even enters the room, Gordon already has tears flowing. And while his daughter tells her dad to “play it cool”, he couldn’t keep the emotions in when Hawn came in. But Hawn didn’t let him be alone in his emotions before she embraced him.

My dad meeting the love of his life @officialgoldiehawn

A post shared by @amyschumer on

“I’m emotional too,” Hawn told Gordon.

❤️

A post shared by @amyschumer on

Hawn and the younger Schumer are starring as mother and daughter in the new movie “Snatched.”

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download the B98.5 App

Download the B98.5 App

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation