Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: November 19, 2017

American Music Awards 2017: Winners list

Comments
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 19: DJ Khaled accepts the Favorite Song - Rap/Hip-Hop award for 'I'm the One' onstage during the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 19: DJ Khaled accepts the Favorite Song - Rap/Hip-Hop award for 'I'm the One' onstage during the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LOS ANGELES —

The 2017 American Music Awards aired live Sunday from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Between performances from Pink, Kelly Clarkson,  Khaled,Christina Aguilera and others, some musicians were honored with awards.

>> Read more trending news

Bruno Mars is sure to win at least one AMA, as he leads with eight nominations. Ed Sheeran and Drake have a good chance to take home awards too. They each have five nominations.

Related: PHOTOS: 2017 American Music Awards

See the winners of the 2017 AMAs below:

﻿VIDEO: 2017 American Music Awards Red Carpet

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation