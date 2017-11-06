‘American Idol’ ABC reboot to premiere in March

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for iHeartMedia/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Ryan Seacrest is returning to host "American Idol." The ABC reboot of the reality singing competition premieres in March 2018.

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

The reboot of “American Idol” is returning to TV on ABC in March 2018.

“‘American Idol’ has been such a vital part of Fox for its run, and we spent a lot of time talking with producers about the future of ‘American Idol,’ and, collectively, we all arrived at the conclusion that it was time to bring the show to an end,” Fox CEO Gary Newman said when the cancellation was announced in 2015, according to People.

“American Idol” was on Fox for 15 seasons starting in 2002 before ending in April 2016.

In May, ABC announced it was taking over the series and bringing in three new judges: music icon Lionel Richie, pop singer Katy Perry and country superstar Luke Bryan. Ryan Seacrest also signed on to return as the host, despite the fact that he already has a job in New York City as the co-host of “Live! with Kelly and Ryan” with Kelly Ripa.

On Nov. 6, Seacrest shared the premiere date with fans on Twitter.

Your plans for Sunday, March 11:

11a: Brunch all day

7p: Find sweatpants

8p: Watch @AmericanIdol premiere on ABC

10p: Admit tmrw's Monday — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) November 6, 2017

“American Idol” also shared the news on their official Twitter account: alongside a photo of the three new judges with Seacrest.

#AmericanIdol premieres Sunday, March 11 8/7c on ABC!

During their first interview as the new “American Idol” judges team, Richie opened up about the talented budding musicians he saw coming through the auditions.

“I am amazed. It took me to 30 years old to get the confidence to be like, ‘Yeah! I am onstage!’” Richie said on “Good Morning America” in October. “It’s amazing, the confidence that this young generation has.”

Bryan added that he was impressed by the hopefuls’ abilities to take on new tunes and musical instruments with ease. Perry told the “GMA” hosts that the three judges were all looking for someone that they could “support” through their career.

“We are just there for support. We really want to find someone who we can lift up,” Perry said. “In a way, we are really here to make dreams come true and hopefully find that American idol.”

The ABC version of “﻿American Idol” will have some competition. Since ABC took over “American ﻿Idol,” Fox has announced that it will be bringing a new singing competition to TV. “The Four” is set to premiere in 2018 and is marketed as being unlike any other singing competition.

Instead of watching weeks’ worth of auditions like other shows, the show will begin with the four finalists chosen by yet-to-be-determined music industry professionals. The finalists will be challenged by new singers who will have the opportunities to steal one of the four spots. When a finalist is outperformed, he or she will be sent home and replaced.