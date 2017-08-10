'American Horror Story: Cult' stars can't say much about it

Alison Pill, left, and Sarah Paulson, cast members in the FX series "American Horror Story," take part in a panel discussion on the show during the 2017 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at 20th Century Fox Studios on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The women of "American Horror Story: Cult" came to Fox Studios promote the new season for an audience of television critics Wednesday, but they couldn't actually say anything about the show.

Stars Sarah Paulson, Alison Pill, Leslie Grossman, Adina Porter and Billie Lourd gave vague answers to critics' questions and apologized for saying so little. The actresses appeared alongside makeup artist Eryn Krueger Mekash, costume designer Lou Eyrich and executive producer Alexis Martin Woodall.

Here's what they could reveal: "Cult" involves a lesbian marriage, a broadcast journalist and what Woodall described as "an exciting trip to the grocery store."

"As with all good horror and suspense, knowing less is actually so much more because it's going to unfold for you," she said.

Though show creator Ryan Murphy has said "Cult" was inspired by the election of President Donald Trump, Woodall said the seventh self-contained installment in the "American Horror Story" anthology "is more about the world around us."

"This particular season has a streak of paranoia that I think is infectious," said Pill.

And it's scary like past seasons. Pill said that about two weeks into filming, she started checking behind her shower curtain at night to "make sure there's nobody in the shower, hiding, with a knife."

Grossman also confessed that she's typically had to record "American Horror Story" episodes so she can watch them during the day.

"If I watch it before bed, there are terrible sleeping issues," she said.

The show returns to FX on Sept. 5 for 10 episodes.

