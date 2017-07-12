Now Playing
Posted: July 12, 2017

'America's Got Talent' airs audition of contestant who died

In this March 2017 photo provided by NBC, Brandon Rogers performs during America's Got Talent auditions in Pasadena, Calif. Rogers, a family physician from Portsmouth, Va., earned a standing ovation and a trip through to the next round of the NBC reality competition after singing Stevie Wonder’s “Ribbon in the Sky.” The 29-year-old died following a June 10 car accident in Maryland. (Trae Patton/NBC via AP)
In this March 2017 photo provided by NBC, Brandon Rogers performs during America's Got Talent auditions in Pasadena, Calif. Rogers, a family physician from Portsmouth, Va., earned a standing ovation and a trip through to the next round of the NBC reality competition after singing Stevie Wonder’s “Ribbon in the Sky.” The 29-year-old died following a June 10 car accident in Maryland. (Trae Patton/NBC via AP)

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

"America's Got Talent" has aired the audition of a contestant who died in a car accident last month.

Dr. Brandon Rogers, a family physician from Portsmouth, Virginia, tried out for the show in March. He earned a standing ovation and a trip through to the next round of the NBC reality competition after singing Stevie Wonder's "Ribbon in the Sky."

The 29-year-old died following a June 10 car accident in Maryland. Police said he was a passenger in the vehicle that veered off the road and hit a tree.

The show said it aired the audition Tuesday at the request of Rogers' family.

Rogers sang with Boyz II Men during a series of Las Vegas concerts earlier this year. The group paid tribute to him on Instagram following his death.

