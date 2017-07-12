'America's Got Talent' airs audition of contestant who died

In this March 2017 photo provided by NBC, Brandon Rogers performs during America's Got Talent auditions in Pasadena, Calif. Rogers, a family physician from Portsmouth, Va., earned a standing ovation and a trip through to the next round of the NBC reality competition after singing Stevie Wonder’s “Ribbon in the Sky.” The 29-year-old died following a June 10 car accident in Maryland. (Trae Patton/NBC via AP)

The Associated Press