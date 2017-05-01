Alec Baldwin to headline New Jersey political event

FILE- In this April 4, 2017, file photo, actor Alec Baldwin appears at Barnes & Noble Union Square to sign copies of his new book, "Nevertheless: A Memoir" in New York. Baldwin, who has won acclaim for his portrayal of President Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live," will be headlining a New Jersey political fundraiser. General Majority PAC says in an invitation that the actor will appear next month at the $2,500-a-head event in Collingswood, N.J. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press