Alec Baldwin considering other venues for Trump impression

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2015 file photo, actor Alec Baldwin attends a special screening of his film "Still Alice" in New York. Baldwin may be taking his Donald Trump act on the road. Baldwin tells ABC News that he is “in discussions” with other venues for his impression of the president-elect besides NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.” The 58-year-old actor has played Trump on SNL since last year. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press