Alcohol permit sought for events at Prince's Paisley Park

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016 file photo, cars are parked outside Prince's Paisley Park in Chanhassen, Minn. Operators of Prince’s former home and recording complex in Minnesota are seeking a special permit so they can serve alcohol during the week of the Super Bowl. Some people are questioning the request, noting the late musician didn't allow alcohol to be served at public events at Paisley Park. The complex was turned into a museum following Prince’s death last year. (AP Photo/Jeff Baenen, File)

The Associated Press

Operators of Prince's former home and recording complex in Minnesota are seeking a special permit so they can serve alcohol during the week of the Super Bowl.

Some people are questioning the request, noting the late musician didn't allow alcohol to be served at public events at Paisley Park. The complex was turned into a museum following Prince's death last year.

The museum's operators want to host events for between 500 and 1,000 guests when the Super Bowl is held in Minneapolis in February, KMSP-TV reported . Paisley Park is in Chanhassen, just southwest of Minneapolis.

Chanhassen Mayor Denny Laufenburger said city officials will focus on working with the museum's managers, noting it's not up to the city to figure out what Prince may have wanted.

"Let's be clear, the City Council has the responsibility to make the best decision for the city of Chanhassen," Laufenberger said. "We're concerned about public safety. We're concerned about responsible distribution of alcohol. We're concerned about Paisley Park respecting the ordinance that is in place."

The city has never granted Paisley Park a special alcohol permit, but that won't impact the museum's chances of receiving one now, the mayor said. He said he is confident that Paisley Park management, if granted a permit, would be responsible.

The City Council will take public input and is expected to make a decision on Dec. 11.