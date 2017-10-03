Aerosmith's Steven Tyler talks health after tour cut short

FILE - In this May 26, 2017, file photo, singer Steven Tyler performs during an Aerosmith concert at the Koenigsplatz in Munich, Germany. In a statement posted to the band's website on Oct. 2, 2017, Tyler disputed rumors about his health surrounding an early end to the band’s tour, saying he “certainly did not have a heart attack or seizure.” (AP Photo/Lukas Barth, File)

The Associated Press