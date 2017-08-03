Adam Driver to screen his film 'Patterson' at Arkansas fest

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2017 file photo, Adam Driver appears at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards in New York. The Arkansas Cinema Society announced Wednesday, Aug. 2, that Driver will screen his film, “Paterson,” at a new film festival beginning Aug. 24. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

Star Wars actor Adam Driver will screen and talk about his film, "Paterson," at a new film festival this month in Arkansas.

The Arkansas Cinema Society announced Wednesday that Driver is among the actors and filmmakers participating in the society's inaugural three-day festival starting Aug. 24.

Driver is slated to discuss his 2016 film with the society's chairman, Little Rock native and director Jeff Nichols. The film is about a bus driver and aspiring poet in Paterson, New Jersey.

Nichols' credits include writing and directing, "Loving," a film for which Ruth Negga was nominated for an Academy Award.

Nichols will be participating in several conversations with filmmakers throughout the festival, including director David Lowery, who directed "A Ghost Story," starring Casey Affleck.