Actress Maia Campbell rejects LL Cool J's offer of help

FILE - In this March 21, 2017, file photo, LL Cool J attends the 34th annual PaleyFest: "NCIS: Los Angeles" event at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Former actress Maia Campbell has rejected an offer of help from her one-time sitcom co-star LL Cool J. The actor and rapper asked his social media followers for help in finding Campbell after a disturbing video surfaced that appears to show Campbell asking a man at an Atlanta gas station for drugs. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press